Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.90 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.56). 203,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 375,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.80 ($1.53).

Naked Wines Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.47 million and a PE ratio of 12,900.00.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Naked Wines news, insider James Crawford acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($23,654.36).

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

See Also

