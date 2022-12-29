Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.40

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 35155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $411,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.