Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91,689.27

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $91,689.27 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007718 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $883.32 or 0.05313195 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498856 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.
