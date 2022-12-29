Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) fell 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.11. 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Neon Bloom Stock Down 13.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Neon Bloom

(Get Rating)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.