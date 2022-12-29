Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 44,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,864. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

