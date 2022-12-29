Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 55.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 332,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 754,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 741,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting 9.12. 18,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.53 and a 200 day moving average of 10.02. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 8.71 and a 52-week high of 17.66.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.