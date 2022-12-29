Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $93.69.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after acquiring an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

