New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

NMTLF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 110,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,676. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

