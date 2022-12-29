NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. NEXGEL has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 278.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

