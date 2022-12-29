NFT Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $582,930.82 and $21.02 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00226640 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01578301 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $618.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

