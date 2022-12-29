NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $128.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

