Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 1,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

