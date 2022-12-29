Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Trading Up 1.1%

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 4,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 243,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Nogin Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72.
Institutional Trading of Nogin
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nogin stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 847,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.97% of Nogin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
Nogin Company Profile
Branded Online, Inc provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers solutions in the areas of onboarding and discovery; assessment of critical business issue; roadmap development; project and task management; implementation and execution plan; client support; product management; reporting and analytics; and operational support and campaign management.
