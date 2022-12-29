NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

