NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
