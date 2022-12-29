Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.29

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.29 and last traded at $135.06, with a volume of 12544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $305.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

