NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS NTDTY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.32%. Analysts forecast that NTT DATA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

