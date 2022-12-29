Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
NIM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
