Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NIM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 34.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 131.4% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 191.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

