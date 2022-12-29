NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $687,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

