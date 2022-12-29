NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 51,348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 564.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,123,268. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

