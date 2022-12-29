Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.47

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 149235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.