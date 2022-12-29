OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

