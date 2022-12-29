Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 111.1% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 17.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 705,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 50.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 376,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 126,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

ONYX remained flat at $10.35 during trading on Thursday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,204. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

