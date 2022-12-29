OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 1,238.6% from the November 30th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OpGen Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,872. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About OpGen

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

