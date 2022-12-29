OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 12,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,295,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OPKO Health Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,931,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,421,830.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 975,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,750. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

