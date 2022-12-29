Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.