Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in December

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,510. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.
