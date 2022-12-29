P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 452.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

