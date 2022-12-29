Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.