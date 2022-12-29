Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.44.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $127.01 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

