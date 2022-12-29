Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NVR by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NVR opened at $4,564.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,978.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,459.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,281.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

