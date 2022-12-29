Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

