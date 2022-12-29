Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHD opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

