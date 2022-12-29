Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,139 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.