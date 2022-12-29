Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,500 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the November 30th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 11.0 %

PBLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,528,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

