Papp L Roy & Associates Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

