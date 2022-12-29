Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 439.3% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.