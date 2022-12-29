Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.45 EPS.

NYSE PK opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

