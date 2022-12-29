Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

