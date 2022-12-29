Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.