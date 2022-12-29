Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

