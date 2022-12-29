Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.30 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

