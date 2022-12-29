Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 10,695 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

