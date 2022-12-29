Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACN traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.79. 12,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,316. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.90. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

