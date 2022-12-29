Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 930.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.51.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

