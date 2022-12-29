Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 133.3% in December

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPIH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

