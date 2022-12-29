Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

