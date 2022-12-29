PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About PHX Energy Services

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

