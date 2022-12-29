Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 68.3% in December

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,252. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

