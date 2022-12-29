Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.56 million and approximately $89,719.17 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00228743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00053371 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,042,646 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

