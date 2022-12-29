PlayDapp Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $72.43 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $865.56 or 0.05201278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.33 or 0.29530916 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

